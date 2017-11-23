Jury due to retire to consider verdict in Kerry indecent assault trial

The jury in the trial of a Kerry pensioner accused of indecently assaulting a boy over an eight-year period is due to retire to consider its verdict today (Thursday).

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons has pleaded NOT guilty to 38 charges of indecent assault on a boy under the age of 15 at locations in Kerry on dates between 1972 and 1980.

In his closing remarks to the jury of seven women and five men at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court, prosecuting barrister Tom Rice said the prosecution say the abuse of the boy happened on a regular and consistent basis over an eight-year period.

Mr Rice said the denials of the accused are inconsistent with other evidence in the case; both the complainant and his sister claim the accused man made partial admissions to them in more recent years.

Mr Rice told the jury the law does not lend itself to sympathies and emotions for either the complainant or the accused man.

Defence barrister Anthony Sammon SC reminded the jury his client denies all the allegations and criticised a lack of maps and drawings of locations saying it was like confronting your accuser with both hands tied behind your back.

He said the presumption of innocence of his client has not been displaced by evidence in the case adding it was so vague it’s impossible to deal with it in any meaningful way.

In his charge to the jury, Judge Tom O’Donnell said they would have to consider each of the 38 counts separately and warned about the issue of delay saying old cases are far harder to defend than prosecute.

The jury is due to retire to consider its verdict this morning.