Jury discharged after failing to reach unanimous verdict in fatal Scartaglin crash trial

The jury has been discharged – in the trial of a woman charged with careless driving causing death – after failing to reach a verdict.

Sarah O’Connell of 44 Sean Moylan Park, Mallow, Co Cork is charged with the alleged offence following a single vehicle crash in Knockeenahone, Scartaglin on June 15th, 2014.

The 24-year-old accused, her 18-month-old daughter and 14-year-old Kaitlin Taylor were travelling from Mallow to Scartaglin when they were involved the single vehicle collision in which Kaitlin Taylor lost her life.

Prosecuting barrister Tom Rice contended Ms O’Connell failed to see the bend in the road and as result of driving without due care or attention, caused the death of Kaitlin Taylor.

Yesterday afternoon at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court the jury returned with a majority decision, but not a unanimous one. Judge Patrick Meghan said in certain circumstances the law allows an 11-1 or 10-2 majority decision; anything below ten is deemed disagreement.

The jury retired again, returning just before 4.30pm. They told Judge Meghan they could not reach a unanimous decision and after lengthy discussion were ‘entrenched’.

Judge Meghan asked could they return with an 11-1 or 10-2 majority decision; the jury foreman said they could not.

Judge Meghan discharged the jury, with a recording of ‘disagreement’. The case is due before the courts again on May 28th.