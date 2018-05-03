Jury to begin deliberations this afternoon in fatal Scartaglin crash trial

It’s claimed the driver of a car involved in a fatal single vehicle crash in Scartaglin had every opportunity to see the bend and adjust accordingly.

Closing statements were heard this morning in the trial of 24-year-old Sarah O’Connell of 44 Sean Moylan Park, Mallow, Co Cork, who is charged with careless driving causing death, following a single vehicle crash in Knockeenahone, Scartaglin on June 15th, 2014.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Shortly after 11pm, Sarah O’Connell, her 18-month-old daughter and 14-year-old Kaitlin Taylor were travelling from Mallow to Scartaglin when they were involved in a single vehicle accident.

The prosecution’s argument is that Ms O’Connell had time to see the upcoming bend in the road, however, as a result of driving without due care or attention, she caused the death of Kaitlin Taylor.

Ms O’Connell had claimed in garda interviews that she was momentarily distracted by Kaitlin Taylor’s ringing phone.

Defence Counsel Mark Nicolas urged the jury to distinguish between the error and the consequences; he said a fleeting distraction gave rise to a catastrophic event for all, most notably for the Taylor family.

He added the consequences shouldn’t be used to decide the level of error, and he gave examples to the jury of minor driving errors which do not result in injuries or fatalities.

Judge Patrick Meghen told the jury to leave aside all feelings and emotions when considering the case.

He is due to send the jury of six men and six women out to begin their deliberations later this afternoon in Tralee Circuit Court.