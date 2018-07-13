Junior Tourism Minister Brendan Griffin officially welcomed to Belfast Orange Order parade

Junior Tourism Minister Brendan Griffin was given an official welcome to the 12th of July parade in Belfast yesterday.

It’s the first time an Irish Minister was given an official welcome to the event.

The South Kerry Fine Gael TD was welcomed to the parade by the Orange county grand master, Spencer Beattie, as he watched the march from a vantage point on the Dublin Road in central Belfast.





The Belfast parade, which drew the largest attendance of all 17 Orange Order parades, was momentarily halted, so that Minister Griffin could be handed a gift of a neck-tie from representatives of the loyalist institution.