Junior Sport Minister calls for better leadership within the MMA community

The Junior Sport Minister has called for better leadership within the MMA community in Ireland.

It follows the inquest into the death of Joao Carvalho who passed away following a fight at the National Stadium; he had received 41 blows to the head.

Fine Gael Junior Minister Brendan Griffin says optimum levels of safety, precautions and supports for fighters were not in place for this event and he doesn’t want to see a repeat incident.

Minister Griffin says it is important that those involved in MMA in Ireland engage with his Department and Sport Ireland.

He says the pace of change within MMA has been frustrating: