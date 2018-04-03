Junior Premier Club Football Championship Sunday Review

Beaufort 2-15 Firies 2-08

In extremely difficult and challenging conditions in Milltown today Beaufort pulled out a fantastic performance to win. Playing into the breeze in the first half Beaufort managed to notch up 8 points from play and just 2 wides. Beaufort’s opening score came from Ciaran Kennedy after 6 minutes. 6 minutes later Niall O’ Connor slotted over another point and this was very quickly followed by point number 2 from Ciaran Kennedy. Ciaran again took his scoring opportunity in the 19 minute and popped the ball over the bar. Ronan Ferris followed with point number 5 in the 21st minute. Liam Carey then took 2 scoring opportunities in the 22nd and 28th minutes. The final score of the first half for Beaufort came in the 30th minute thanks to Jeremiah O’ Sullivan.

Half time: Beaufort 0-08 Firies 0-06

With the wind now at their backs Beaufort began the 2nd half full of enthusiasm and the scores which followed reflected this. It began in the 33rd minute with Ronan Murphy kicking the opening point of the half. This was then quickly followed by a goal from Niall O’ Connor. 6 more points from play would follow for Beaufort. These came from Fergal Hallissey in the 8th minute, Niall O’ Connor in the 12th and 20th minutes, Liam Carey in the 13th and 21st minutes and Jonathan Kissane in the 28th minute. Beaufort’s final score of the match was a goal from Nathan Breen to round off a terrific start to the Championship campaign.

Churchill 1-9 Ballydonoghue 0-10

Churchill always looked to have the edge over Ballydonoghue in this game and were never behind at any time. The nearest Ballydonoghue got to them was midway through the second half when Paul Kennelly brought the sides level at six point apiece. Michael Brennen and Ivan Parker combined to open the scoring for Churchill after 4mins. Ballydonoghue’s first score came from a 45m free from Thomas Kennelly after 10mins. There was little between the sides for the remainder of the half though Ballydonoghue did squander two good goal chances the second just before half time with just a point between the teams Churchill 5pts Ballydonoghue 4pts. From the kick out Churchill broke down field and Michael O’Brien made it a two point game at half time; Churchill 6pts Ballydonoghue 4pts.

At the start of the second half Ballydonoghue’s Eamon Walsh shot for goal when a point might have been a better option and the ball was deflected out for a 45m free that they failed to convert. Ballydonoghue then had a player blacked carded and two minutes later Churchill were down to 14 players when Killian Fitzgerald was red carded. Darragh Sheehy then pointed for Ballydonoghue after a good break up field by Jason Foley. A Paul Kennelly free brought the sides level at six points apiece. Micheal O’Brien then kicked his fourth point to put his side ahead again. Ballydonoghue then had a glorious chance with the ball breaking free to Jim Cremin on the edge of the square but his shot was somehow deflected out for a ’45 by goalkeeper Eoin O’Brien. Thomas Kennelly did bring the sides level again from the ’45 seven points apiece nineteen minutes gone. Churchill won the kick out and worked the ball up field to Matt Finnerty who put a great ball through J.J. Prior and his shot came back off the post and rebounded off a Ballydonoghue player and back into the net with nine mins. left. Try as they could with Brian O’ Seanacháin in particular doing some tremendous work they could not pull back that Churchill goal. Final score Churchill 1-9. Ballydonoghue 0-10.

Teams: Ballydonoghue Darragh O’Shea, Colin O’Mahony, Jason Foley, Billy Foley, Thomas Kennelly, Diarmuid Behan, Jack Gogarty, Eamon Walsh, Brian Ó Seanacháin, Jim Cremin, Eamon Walsh, Jack Behan, Paul Kennelly, Jack Foley. SUBS:Darren O’Connor, Kieran O’Connell, Danny Power, Darren Gogarty, Declan Behan, Joseph Lynch, Stephen Foley, Gearoid Kissane, Padraig Lyons, Brian Mason, Damien O’Carroll, Michael Gogarty, Conor Kennelly.

Churchill: Eoin O’Brien, P.J. O’Mahony, Gary Rolls, Mitchel Holland, J.J. Prior, Matthew Finnerty, Cathal Rodgers, Cillan Fitzgearld, Chris Hurley, Sean Donnellan, Patrick McCarthy, Michael Brennan, Jason Mortimer, Ivan Parker, Michael O’Brien.

Listry 0-9 Skellig Rangers 0-10

The weather conditions didn’t help, making it difficult for play. Skellig Rangers’ Darragh O Sullivan put the 1st of many points on the scoreboard. He was the key player throughout the whole match, putting a total of 7 points on the scoreboard for the Portmagee side. After 14 minutes Skellig Rangers were reduced to 14 men. Listry dominated play, Anthony Sweeney (0.2) Aaron McCarthy (0.1) and Ronan Buckley (0.2), all putting points on the scoreboard, pushing ahead into the 23rd minute by 3 points. Ciaran Keating (0.1)and Michael O Sullivan(0.1) saw Skellig equalise by half-time; Listry 0.5 Skellig Rangers 0.5

Into the second half and Skellig Rangers stayed positive. Darragh O Sullivan (0.4) and Ciaran Keating (0.1) were prominent on the scoring front. Skellig Rangers dominated the half and Listry found it difficult to score. However, Gary O Sullivan (0.1) Anthony Sweeney (0.1) Ronan Buckley (0.2), all scored points from play.

Ballymac 0-08 Finuge – 1-07

Finuge dominated the first half by scoring the first 3 points in the first six minutes of the game. A free kick awarded to Ballymac did see Aiden Breen get their side on the score board and another outstanding point from Vinnie Horan seemed to get the competition off to a good start. However Finuge never gave up and following 3 more points and a goal they went into half time in firm control, despite Ballymac’s Aiden Breen giving his side 2 more points just before the break. Half time score 0-04 to Finuges 1-06.

After the break Finuge were awarded a free and scored what was to be their last point of the game as Ballymac kept them firmly away from the danger zone and pulled 4 more points out of the hat. However the hard work just wasn’t enough when the ref blew the whistle at the final minute and Finuge took home the win.

St Senans 3-09 Annascaul 1-07

St Senans established an early lead which they maintained for the whole game. They opened the scoring in the first minute with a free from Sean O’Connell. Annascaul’s opening score came from Brian Kennedy in the 10th minute of the first half. St Senans’ first goal of the afternoon came from the boot of Sean O’Connell, in the 11th minute. St Senans went in at halftime with a 7-point lead, on Half time score St Senans 2-06 Annascaul 0-05

St Senans continued to dominate with the commencement of the second half. They extended their lead further with a third goal for Sean O’Connell, this time from the penalty spot. Annascaul’s goal came a few moments later from the boot of Shane Foley. This was quickly followed by a point, however Annascaul missed a number of scoring chances and were unable to narrow the gap.

Referee: Tom Moriarty

Annascaul: Tommy Pierce, Gearoid Lyne, Eoin Curry, Fintan Herlihy, Andrew Finn, Eamon Hickson (1p), Huey O’Brien, Sean O’Hara, James Scanlon (1p), Shane Foley (1G), Jamie O’Driscoll, Fionn Coakley, Brian Kennedy (1p), Gearoid O’Shea, Cathal Ferriter (1p, 2F) SUBS: Alan Falvey (1p) for Fionn Coakley, Daniel O’Connell for Huey O’Brien, Colm Barry for Shane Foley

St Senans: Luke Lynch; Mike Keane; Sean T Dillon, Adrian Mahony, Darragh Behan, Bill Keane, Mark Behan, Damien Summers (1p), Barry Mahony, Eoin O’Connell, David Foran (1p), Jason Brown, Sean Weir, Sean O’Connell (2G 1pen)(145, 2F, 1p), Padriag Quill (3p) SUBS Con’Keeffe for Mark Behan, Cathal Kennelly for Padraig Quille, Darragh Kennelly for Sean O’Connell, Danny Quilter for Luke Lynch