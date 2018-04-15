Junior Premier Club Football Championship Review

Junior Premier Group 1

Beaufort 2-12 Annascaul 1-11

Firies 3-13 St Senan’s 2-7

Junior Premier Group 2

Skellig Rangers 0-09 Ballydonoghue 0-05

Listry 0-6 Churchill 1-6

As Jason O’Connor reports from the Listry v Churchill game, a late goal for the visitors sent them through to the semi-finals at the expense of Skellig Rangers

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/churchill-ft.mp3

Junior Premier Group 3

St Patrick’s Blennerville 0-11 Fossa 0-07

St Michael’s Foilmore 0-12 Keel 1-07

Junior Premier Group 4

Na Gaeil 0-13 Ballymacelligott 1-10

Listowel Emmets 2-10 Finuge 1-13