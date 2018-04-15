Junior Premier Club Football Championship Review

Junior Premier Group 1
Beaufort 2-12 Annascaul 1-11
Firies 3-13 St Senan’s 2-7
Junior Premier Group 2
Skellig Rangers 0-09 Ballydonoghue 0-05
Listry 0-6 Churchill 1-6
As Jason O’Connor reports from the Listry v Churchill game, a late goal for the visitors sent them through to the semi-finals at the expense of Skellig Rangers
Junior Premier Group 3
St Patrick’s Blennerville 0-11 Fossa 0-07
St Michael’s Foilmore 0-12 Keel 1-07
Junior Premier Group 4
Na Gaeil 0-13 Ballymacelligott 1-10
Listowel Emmets 2-10 Finuge 1-13