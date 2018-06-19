Junior Minister Griffin monitoring Liebherr situation closely

Kerry’s Junior Minister says he is monitoring the situation at Liebherr Container Cranes in Killarney closely.

SIPTU says at least 27 workers are losing their jobs this month and claimed there could be a significant number of positions lost in July and August.

Fine Gael’s Brendan Griffin says he has discussed the situation at the Fossa facility where over 800 people are employed with both senior management and Jobs Minister Heather Humphries.





He is confident there won’t be any further massive job losses and has also acknowledged the huge contribution Liebherr continues to make in Killarney: