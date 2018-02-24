Junior Minister Brendan Griffin in Canada as part of Tourism Ireland sales blitz

Tourism Ireland is currently undertaking a four-city sale blitz in Canada.

The agency, along with a delegation of 13 tourism companies, are meeting travel agents, tour operators and tour planners in the cities of Vancouver, Kelowna, Victoria and Toronto.

Junior Minister for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, joins the delegation in Toronto, where he will meet with leading travel, trade and airline representatives.

Figures from Tourism Ireland reveal 2017 was the best year ever for Irish tourism from Canada, with the number of visitors increasing by 12% on 2016.