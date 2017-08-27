Junior Entrepreneur Programme Survey gives insights to primary school pupils

Donald Trump was the politician most spoken about in 5th and 6th class in primary schools across Ireland last year.

Irish school children are also aware of Brexit, with over 85% of teachers saying the topic of the UK exit from the European Union had come up in the classroom in the last year.

More than 90% of the teachers surveyed in the Junior Entrepreneur Programme Survey said children in their classroom would not be able, unprompted, to name any of their local TDS.

The 300 teachers surveyed had all taken part in this year’s Junior Entrepreneur Programme.

The programme helps 5th and 6th class pupils in the country to learn and develop business skills in collaboration with their classmates and was developed and supported by Kerry entrepreneur Jerry Kennelly.