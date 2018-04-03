Junior Club Football Championship Sunday Review

Cromane 2-11, Kilgarvan 0-16

Kilgarvan gave Cromane – last year’s county novice champions – a mighty fright in a wet and windy Kilgarvan. The home side’s late surge just fell short but their performance would have warmed their supporters as they made the Division 4 side work mighty hard for their win. In the end, Kilgarvan will regret missing some decent goal-scoring chances in the first quarter after they had made a very promising start. Cromane goalkeeper Paudie McCarthy pulled one good save from a Patrick O’Shea shot.

The home side led by 0-4 to 0-2 after 12 minutes with Kerry minor Donal O’Sullivan, at centre-forward, and Patrick O’Shea, at full-forward, the focal points of their attack. Cromane, slowly, settled and points from Paul Patrick O’Sullivan and Darren Houlihan had them level after 18 minutes at 0-5 apiece. Cromane then struck for their first goal when Paul Patrick O’Sullivan side-footed home after great approach work from Sean O’Sullivan. Kilgarvan – with Gearoid Fennessy and Con Godfrey impressing at midfield – didn’t let up and hit a purple patch, hitting four unanswered points in five minutes, from Donal O’Sullivan (two frees), Patrick O’Shea, and Richard O’Sullivan to retake the lead 0-9 to 1-5 after 25 minutes. Cromane again had to come from behind and they did with Donnchadh Walsh starting to surge forward and having a hand in a few scores. Points from each of Cromane’s full-forward line, the O’Sullivans – Sean and Paul Patrick – and Shane O’Neill meant they led by two at the break, 1-8 to 0-9.

Within 60 seconds of the restart Kilgarvan were dealt a hammer blow when a speculative Sean O’Sullivan shot lobbed over their goalkeeper’s head and into the net to give Cromane their biggest lead of the game, up five: 2-8 to 0-9. Both sides’ top scorers, and O’Sullivan namesakes, Paul Patrick (Cromane) and Donal (Kilgarvan) traded points over the next 10 minutes as Cromane held their opponents at arm’s reach. It was now Cromane turn to miss some glaring goal chances as they left their opponents in the game. Leading by five heading into the final quarter they would have expected to close the game out but they only managed one point while Kilgarvan’s late, late surge yielded five. Three of these came from Donal O’Sullivan frees as Cromane started to get complacent. In the end, Cromane just about held on for the one-point win.

The game, in general, was a credit to both teams (and referee Brendan Griffin) as they had to endure a biting cold wind and constant rain showers throughout.

Scorers – Cromane: Paul Patrick O’Sullivan 1-4 (0-2 frees), Sean O’Sullivan 1-3, Shane O’Neill 0-2, Finbar Casey, Darren Houlihan 0-1 each.

Kilgarvan: Donal O’Sullivan 0-8 (0-5 frees), Patrick O’Shea 0-4, Richard O’Sullivan 0-2, Daniel Casey and Liam Twomey 0-1 each.

Teams – Kilgarvan: Sean Godfrey; Shane O’Sullivan, Keith Harrington, Jack O’Brien; Liam Twomey, Connie Cremin, Sean Casey; Con Godfrey, Gearoid Fennessy; Richard O’Sullivan, Chris Creedon, Padraig Dillon; Daniel Casey, Patrick O’Shea, Donal O’Sullivan. Sub: Michael O’Sullivan for P Dillon 35th minute.

Cromane: Paudie McCarthy; Shane Ahern, Sean Teahan, Conor Sugrue; Liam Teahan, John Michael Foley, Ethan Griffin; Donnchadh Walsh, Darren Houlihan; Cathal Crosby, Paul Patrick O’Sullivan, Micheal Shaughnessy; Finbar Casey, Shane O’Neill, Sean O’Sullivan. Subs: Emmet Casey for F Casey 45th minute, Brice Dourieu for C Crosby 50th minute.

Referee: Brendan Griffin (Clounmacon)

Ballyduff 3-10 Reenard 1-10

A tally of 3 – 6 from the outstanding Mikey Boyle helped the local side overcome pre-match favourites Renard in this first round game. Boyle, who proved a handful for the Renard defence all day, struck for two goals in the 7th & 9th minute of the first half to give his side a great start. However Renard, with Darragh Fitzgerald on target from frees, kept in touch with the home side and when midfielder Jim Sugrue hit the net in the 25th minute the margin was just down to the minimum going into the half-time break.

The visitors started the second half well and two quick fire points had them in the lead for the first time in this closely fought encounter. Ballyduff hit back through Boyle and Barry O’Grady points and held a two point lead with a quarter of the game remaining. Mikey Boyle struck for goal number three in the 50th minute and with two further O’Grady points the game was wrapped up. Renard kept trying to the end but the Ballyduff defence confined them to just one point in the closing stages and Ballyduff ran out winners on a six point margin.

Best for Ballyduff were Seán Costello, Thomas Slattery, Paul O’Carroll, Paud Costello, Barry O’Grady, Jack Goulding and “Man of the Match” Mikey Boyle.

Patrick McGill, Blaine McCarthy, Kevin Curran, Conor O’Leary, Jim Sugrue, Pádraig casey and Darragh Fitzgerald were to the fore for Renard.

BALLYDUFF: Seán Browne; Thomas Slattery, Seán Costello, Ben Tobin; Darren O’Connor, Anthony O’Carroll, Paul O’Carroll; Paud Costello, Jack O’Sullivan; Johnny O’Regan, Padraig Boyle, Darragh Goulding; Jack Goulding, Barry O’Grady(0 – 4, 3f), Mikey Boyle(3 – 6, 5f).

SUBS: David Goulding for Darragh Goulding(42mins); Chris Whyte for J O’Regan(55mins).

RENARD: Patrick McGill; Blaine McCarthy, Cian O’Leary, Alan Curran; Eoghan McCrohan, Kevin Curran, Conor O’Leary(0 – 2); Jim Sugrue(1 – 0), Michael O’Leary; David O’Sullivan, Pádraig Casey, Brian Curran; Mark Sugrue(0 – 1), Darragh Fitzgerald(0 – 7, 5f), Kevin Kelly.

SUBS: Seán O’Connor for P. Casey(55mins); Eoghan McDaid for K Kelly(58mins).

REFEREE: Jim O’Connor, Desmonds

Valentia 4-10 Moyvane 1-17

This very entertaining game played in resplendent sunshine at O’Connor Park,Valentia produced a major surprise with a win by the Young Islanders over Moyvane on a score of 4-10 to 1-17.

Moyvane were very much in the driving seat at half time,leading by 1-11 to 1-4.Their corner forward Martin Stack gave an exhibition of point kicking with six scored, two being frees.A point each came from D.J Keane(wing back),Brian Stack(centre back),Timmy Noonan(centre forward),Brian Stack (full forward) Colin Enright (corner forward had a goal and a point for them).The Valentia scorers were Junior Murphy (wing forward,a goal),with a point each coming from Ger O’Shea(centre forward) and Paul Curtin (corner forward).Corner forward John Shanahan had two points,one from a free. During this half at a stage when Moyvane led by 7 points to 1 veteran Junior Murphy’s goal for Valentia came after a skilful lay off to him by the Valentia full forward Steve Sheehan. However,Moyvane recovered and were leading by 11 points to 1-2 when Colin Enright had his goal for them.The game looked done and dusted as the aforementioned half time score of 1-11 to 1-4 came about.

The second half scorers for Valentia were Adam Quigley (1-3,two of the points from frees),John Shanahan (1-2,the goal a penalty),Anthony Sheehan(1point)

.Moyvane’s second half scorers were; Brian Stack (2points,one from a free),Timmy Noonan (2 points), Aidan Keane(wing forward,1 point) and Shane Carmody(substitute,1point).

In this second half the Young Islanders were leading by 1-12 to 1-6 when Valentia’s impressive full forward and target man Steve Sheehan was pulled down,resulting in a penalty.John Shanahan’s kick was well saved by the goalie Diarmaid Fitzmaurice,but Shanahan kicked the rebound to the net. A titanic and very entertaining struggle ensued from then onwards .Valentia’s Jim Lynch at midfield had a great duel with Moyvane’s midfielder Donal Leahy. Moyvane were leading by three points when a goal by Andy Quigley left the scores tied at 1-13 to 3-7.As the game reached the closing minutes Moyvane were leading by 1-17 to 3-10 when John Shanahan was put through by Anthony Sheehan to crash the ball to the net.It left the Young Islanders as winners by two points on a final score of 4-10 to 1-17. The North Kerry side will not be at all happy at losing a nine point lead and as a result of this defeat to Valentia their promotion chances have been dented.The Young Islanders will take heart from a game won without their main man Brendan O’Sullivan.