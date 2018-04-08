Junior Club Football Championship Review

Group 1

Castlegregory 2-11 Scartaglin 1-12

Group 2

Lispole 1-15 Cromane 0-8

Played in Firies instead of Listry due to the weather, Lios Póil raced into a into a 1:03 to 0:00 lead (the goal by Tomás O’Cíobháin), before Cromane, through a Ethan Griffin point, started a comeback. This led to the stage where there was only three points between the teams and half time getting nearer. The gap was further reduced to two points courtesy of a converted Paul Patrick O Sullivan free; Lios Póil 1:05 Cromane 0:06.

The second half proved a predominantly one sided affair with a combination of Deaclán Ó Súilleabháin and Donnacha ó hUigín points ensuring that Lios Póil, despite the best efforts of Donnacha Walsh and Emett Casey, reached the finish line that was the full time whistle.