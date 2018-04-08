Junior Club Football Championship Review

By
radiokerrysport
-

Group 1
Castlegregory 2-11 Scartaglin 1-12

Group 2
Lispole 1-15 Cromane 0-8
Played in Firies instead of Listry due to the weather, Lios Póil raced into a into a 1:03 to 0:00 lead (the goal by Tomás O’Cíobháin), before Cromane, through a Ethan Griffin point, started a comeback. This led to the stage where there was only three points between the teams and half time getting nearer. The gap was further reduced to two points courtesy of a converted Paul Patrick O Sullivan free; Lios Póil 1:05 Cromane 0:06.
The second half proved a predominantly one sided affair with a combination of Deaclán Ó Súilleabháin and Donnacha ó hUigín points ensuring that Lios Póil, despite the best efforts of Donnacha Walsh and Emett Casey, reached the finish line that was the full time whistle.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR