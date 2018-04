BOXING

Another dramatic weekend awaits Cashen Vale’s Donnacha Sayers at the Semi-finals of the National Junior Cadets Boxing Championships in Dublin.

He’ll be in action on Saturday morning against Bernie McDonagh from the Dunfanaghy Boxing Club in Donegal.

Sayers has already beaten Christy McDonagh from the Navan Boxing club, and Luke Cunningham of the Avona Boxing club, in Preliminary bouts last Friday and Saturday.