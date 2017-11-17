Christmas Jumper Day 2017

Radio Kerry’s annual Christmas Jumper Day, in aid of St Vincent de Paul Kerry, will take place on Friday, December 15th 2017. It is the third year of the event which to date has raised almost €50,000 to support families in need across the county.

The great thing about Christmas Jumper Day is that everyone of any age, anywhere in the county can take part … if you don’t have a Christmas Jumper then there’s nothing to stop you being creative and making it yourself – even if it’s just sticking some tinsel to a jumper you already have!

We encourage students, family members, colleagues, businesses and their customers to wear a Christmas Jumper on Friday December 15h. Please make sure to let us know if you are taking part … register below or email us [email protected], call us on 066 7123600 or Private Message our Facebook page. We will give you a mention on air, post pictures and/or video of your efforts on our special Facebook event page. St Vincent de Paul will also supply you with a special collection box. We ask that every individual makes a minimum donation of €2 to St Vincent de Paul.

You can donate directly to your local St Vincent de Paul office or shop in Kerry or drop your donation in to Radio Kerry, Maine Street, Tralee or Glebe Lane, Killarney and we will get the money to St Vincent de Paul. Donations can also be made to the Christmas Jumper Fund through Bank of Ireland Tralee

Sort Code 90-58-38 Account Number 96529151

We will keep a running total throughout the day. Our on air team will promote the event across the week and all day on Friday December 15th and extensive promotion will take place via Social Media.