July is warmest month of 2017 in Kerry

2017 was the driest and warmest year for the past three years.

That’s according to statistics from Met Eireann for Valentia Observatory.

December was the coldest month of 2017 with an average temperature of 8 degrees.

This is compared to July, the warmest month of the year in Kerry, when average temperatures reached almost 15 degrees.

The average temperature for 2017 was 11.2 degrees, which is over the average for the south Kerry weather station of 10.8 degrees.

September was the wettest month in Kerry during 2017 with over 204 millimetres of rain, compared to just over 50 millimetres in April, which was the driest month.

Valentia Observatory recorded 1,595 millimetres of rain, which is below the annual average and far below 2015 when 1,736 millimetres fell.

Average soil temperatures increased in Kerry last year to 11.7 degrees up from 11.1 in the previous two years.