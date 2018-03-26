Julie Sheila Ryan, St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Listowel and late of Ballgollogue Park, Listowel

reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Tuesday from 6 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardfert Cemetery.

