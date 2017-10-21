Jackie McNamara (née O’Connell), Glenageary, Co. Dublin & formerly of “Alta Villa” Clieveragh, Listowel.

Reposing at her home on Monday evening from 4 o’clock. Removal on Tuesday morning to Our Lady of Victories Church, Sallynoggin arriving at 9.50am. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning @ 10 o’clock. Funeral immediately afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to Prof. Crown Cancer Clinical Research Trust (CCRT).