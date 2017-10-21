Jackie McNamara (née O’Connell), Glenageary, Co. Dublin & formerly of “Alta Villa” Clieveragh, Listowel.

Reposing at her home on Monday evening from 4 o’clock. Removal on Tuesday morning to Our Lady of Victories Church, Sallynoggin arriving at 9.50am. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning @ 10 o’clock. Funeral immediately afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to Prof. Crown Cancer Clinical Research Trust (CCRT).
Latest News
Kerry Hurling and Football News
John O’Leary and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football. This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday Night Review
Murt Murphy reports The 3/1 priced Lacken Charlie won race 2 at Shelbourne Park for Listowel’s Gerard Dowling by 6 lengths in 18-95. 2/1 shot...
[LIVE BLOG]: KERRY UPDATES: #StormBrian
14:33: Road flooded around Banna Beach 14:30: Tree down after Farranfore on the Killarney side 14:08: Opening of Bahai Community Garden of Contemplation transferred to Siamsa,...
Kerry County Council urges caution on roads as Storm Brian passes over Kerry this...
Atlantic depression Storm Brian is gathering pace as it moves over Kerry. The storm has been active along Kerry's western coast since last night. Dangerous...
