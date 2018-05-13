Julianne O’ Sullivan née Carroll, Annaghmore, Headford, Killarney

Reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home Barraduff tomorrow Monday evening from 5:30pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to Sacred Heart Church Barraduff. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rathmore Cemetery. Donations if desire to Ashborough Lodge, Nursing Home, Milltown
UFC star ‘blown away’ by resilience and courage of Killarney teenager
UFC star Conor MacGregor has said he’s been ‘blown away’ by the courage of a Killarney teenager. 16-year-old Ian O’Connell from Pinewood Estate has been...
Motorists and road-users advised of week-long surfacing works on N22 in Farranfore
Motorists and road users are advised that surfacing works will be carried out this week on the N22 in Farranfore starting tomorrow (May 14th)...
Munster Next To Meet Leinster Kings Of European Rugby
Munster will be aiming to bring the European Champions Leinster down to earth when they meet in the Pro14 Semi-final at the RDS next...
Moyvane Lose Out In Badminton All-Ireland Championships
Maurice O'Shea has news of Moyvane's close loss at the All-Ireland Championships at University of Limerick
Sunday Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Galway have beaten Mayo in the Connacht Senior Football Championship for the third year in-a-row. Johnny Heaney's crucial injury time goal secured...
