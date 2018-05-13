Julianne O’ Sullivan née Carroll, Annaghmore, Headford, Killarney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home Barraduff tomorrow Monday evening from 5:30pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to Sacred Heart Church Barraduff. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rathmore Cemetery. Donations if desire to Ashborough Lodge, Nursing Home, Milltown

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR