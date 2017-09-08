Julian McCarthy, Meenkilly, Abbeyfeale & Collins Park, Abbeyfeale.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, the Square, Abbeyfeale tomorrow (Saturday) from 6pm, followed by removal @ 8pm to the Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale.  Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday at 12noon. Burial afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

