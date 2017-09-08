Julian McCarthy, Meenkilly, Abbeyfeale & Collins Park, Abbeyfeale.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, the Square, Abbeyfeale tomorrow (Saturday) from 6pm, followed by removal @ 8pm to the Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday at 12noon. Burial afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.
Scewbald Pony – September 8th, 2017
Actor Séamus Moran speaks about recruiting actors and crew for his film Scewbald Pony which will be filmed in Tralee next month. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_08_scewbald.mp3
How to make money off the internet – September 8th, 2017
On foot of ‘Batdad’ Jerry spoke to Adrian Weckler Technology editor with the Irish Independent about how to make money off the internet http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_08_batdad.mp3
Application to be made for coastal protection study for North Kerry area
An application for a study on coastal protection works in North Kerry will be made in the coming weeks. Kerry County Council will be submitting...
Sinn Fein councillors hit out at retention rates of Government schemes aimed at unemployed
A Sinn Fein councillor has hit out at what she described as the level of deception that went on with certain Government schemes aimed...
Kerry family featured on viral bat video to appear on Late Late Show
It's been a surreal week for one Kerry family whose video of their efforts to get a bat out of their kitchen went viral. Tadgh...
Munster Junior Cup Soccer Draw Is Made
Munster Junior Cup 2017/2018 1st Round 1. Tralee Dynamos v Tralee Celtic . 2. Mitchels Avenue v Listowel Celtic Fc . 3. Strand Road...
Evening Sports Update
Killorglin will be well represented in tomorrow’s Irish Offshore Rowing Championships in Arklow: Women's Singles (Monika Dukarska, Jessica Lee, Celine Kavanagh) Women's Quad (Cox...
Changes To Kerry Hurling Team For All-Ireland Final
There are two changes in personnel to the Kerry team for the All-Ireland Under 21 B Hurling Championship Final. Brandon Barrett and Jack Goulding are...