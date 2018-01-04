Julia ‘Sheila’ Coakley née Crowley, Knockeragh, Upper Park, Killarney & formerly of Gortnahaun Bee West, Headford & Rathmore.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney this evening (Thurs Jan 4th) from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.  Removal at 6.30pm to St Mary’s Cathedral Killarney.  Requiem mass on Friday at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Rathmore Cemetery.

