Julia ‘Sheila’ Coakley née Crowley, Knockeragh, Upper Park, Killarney & formerly of Gortnahaun Bee West, Headford & Rathmore.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney this evening (Thurs Jan 4th) from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St Mary’s Cathedral Killarney. Requiem mass on Friday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Rathmore Cemetery.
Kerry man leads Offaly to upset a youthful Dublin side as they hold them to an unexpected draw in the O'Byrne Cup. Stephen Wallace took...
It was a night for the wing-backs in last night's London derby at the Emirates. Marcos Alonso scored his sixth of the season to put...
SOCCER Republic of Ireland international James McClean has revealed his house was “robbed” while he was on the field of play for West Brom lastnight. McClean saw...