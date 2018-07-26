Julia Mary Murphy nee Fitzgerald, Cronrea, Ballydesmond

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Tarrants Funerl Home, Ballydesmond on Friday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballydesmond. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR