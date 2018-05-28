Julia Daly, Caherpierce, Inch, Annascaul.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine today (Monday May 28th) from 6pm to 7.30pm.  Followed by removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Inch. Requiem mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Inch Cemetery.

