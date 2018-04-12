Juli Ni Mhaoileoin – April 11th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Joe McGill’s guest this week on In Conversation is the Dingle Druid, Juli Ni Mhaoileoin (va loan). In addition to being a Druid, Juli produces natural Cosmestics, is a clinical hypnotist, and a clown. Juli also had a garden centre in Dingle for years.

