Reposing at her residence in Alderwood Road, Tralee on Sunday from 4 to 8pm. House Private otherwise. Requiem mass on Monday at 12 noon in St. John’s Church, Tralee followed by private cremation. No flowers please, donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Latest News
Gardaí investigating valdalism of monument in Knocknagoshel
Gardaí in Listowel and Knocknagoshel are investigating the vandalism of a local monument. The montment at Talbot's Bridge is believed to have been vandalised on...
Controversial Rose contestant says past year ‘was best and worst’ of her life
Last year's Sydney Rose of Tralee contestant Brianna Parkins has said 'being Sydney Rose was the best and worst year' of her life. Ms Parkins...
Judy Curran nee Kelly, Alderwood Road, Tralee and formerly of Knocknasna, Abbeyfeale
Reposing at her residence in Alderwood Road, Tralee on Sunday from 4 to 8pm. House Private otherwise. Requiem mass on Monday at 12 noon...
Dethronement Parade and Ceremony to mark final day of Killorglin’s Puck Fair
Killorglin's Puck Fair draws to a close today. The 400-year-old festival drew record crowds again this year providing an economic boost for the mid-Kerry region. This...
Patrick (Paddy) O’Shea, “The Bungalow”, Lonhart, Killorglin.
Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin on Sunday, (August, 13th) from 4.30pm - 7pm. Removal on Monday morning to The Star of The Sea...
Latest Sports
Killarney Celtic At Cobh In FAI Cup Opener
Killarney Celtic’s Daily Mail FAI Cup opener takes place today. At 4 o’clock they go up against Cobh Wanderers at Oldchurch Park. Also today in the...
Morning Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Waterford have made just one enforced change ahead of tomorrow's All-Ireland Senior Hurling semi-final against Munster champions Cork. With Tadhg de Burca...
Kerry Camogie Team Chasing All-Ireland Final Qualification
Kerry can today qualify for the Liberty Insurance Premier Junior All-Ireland Championship Final. In the last four they clash with Dublin, from 5 at the...