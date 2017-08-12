Judy Curran nee Kelly, Alderwood Road, Tralee and formerly of Knocknasna, Abbeyfeale

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at her residence in Alderwood Road, Tralee on Sunday from 4 to 8pm. House Private otherwise. Requiem mass on Monday at 12 noon in St. John’s Church, Tralee followed by private cremation. No flowers please, donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

