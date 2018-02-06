Judge’s Comments on Ireland Rugby Captain’s Presence at Trial – February 6th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Judge Patricia Smyth told Laganside Crown Court yesterday that captain Rory Best attended the rape trial of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding last week because he was legally instructed to do so. Jerry asked solicitor, John Galvin, who’s chairman of the Kerry Law Society, was the judge’s statement unusual?

