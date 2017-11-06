Judge prepared to give chance to four Killarney youths charged with public disorder

A circuit court judge says he doesn’t want to convict four young people charged with public disorder in a Killarney housing estate.

21-year-old Neil O’Mahony of 178 Ballyspillane, 23-year-old Stephanie McCarthy and 20-year-old Denis McCarthy of 180 Ballyspillane, and 22-year-old Mark O’Callaghan of Knocklee, Camp appeared before Tralee Circuit Court recently.

Judge Tom O’Donnell says he’s prepared to give the four a chance, and placed them under the supervision of the Probation Service for a year.

Neil O’Mahony, Stephanie McCarthy, Denis McCarthy, and Mark O’Callaghan appeared before Tralee Circuit Court recently charged with offences, which include being drunk, obstructing the peace, and threatening and insulting behaviour on the 1st and 2nd of December 2015; Mark O’Callaghan is also accused of assaulting a garda.

The court previously heard a number of complaints were made to gardaí about rowdiness and noise, as a group of young people had gathered, drinking alcohol in an open green area in the Ballyspillane housing estate in Killarney on the night of the 1st of December 2015.

Gardaí attended and directed the youths to quieten down; but they had to return twice more.

On the third occasion Mark O’Callaghan punched a Garda and was arrested, however the three other accused tried to stop this.

At a recent sitting of Tralee Circuit Court, Judge Tom O’Donnell said Gardaí have a difficult enough job, without having to be put up with the actions of the accused; he said their behaviour was appalling and totally acceptable.

He said, however, he was prepared to give the four a chance, as he wants to leave them without a conviction if they obey the terms set out in their Probation Service reports; their cases have been adjourned for 12 months.