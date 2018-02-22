Judge orders man convicted of sexually assaulting girl to stay out of North Kerry

A judge has ordered a man who sexually assaulted a ten-year-old girl to stay away from North Kerry.

The 57-year-old man was convicted of two counts of sexually assaulting the girl between 2014 and 2015.

The man, who had no previous convictions, cannot be named to protect the identity of his victim.

Cork Circuit Criminal Court heard how the man, who was a relative of the victim’s foster mother, sexually assaulted the girl while she was doing her homework at the kitchen table and on another occasion when he came into her bedroom late at night.

The man had denied four counts of sexual assault but was convicted of two counts after the judge directed the jury to acquit him of the other two.

In a victim impact statement, the girl, who is now 14, said she had been scared she would see the man around her home in North Kerry and how she had harmed herself due to anxiety and stress caused by the sexual assaults.

Judge Sean O Donnabhain handed down a four-year sentence and suspended the final 18 months on condition the man stay out of North Kerry for six years after his release from prison.