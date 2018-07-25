Judge David Waters appointed to Kerry’s District Court 17

The Cabinet has appointed a permanent judge to District Court 17, which covers Kerry.

It follows the retirement of Judge James O’Connor earlier this month.

The Department of Justice has confirmed to Radio Kerry News that Judge David Waters has been permanently assigned to District Court 17 by the Government with immediate effect.





Judge Waters has been presiding over Tralee District Court in a temporary capacity in recent months as former Judge James O’Connor was on leave due to illness.

Judge David Waters, who is a Mallow native, became a solicitor in 1992 after being educated at NUI Galway and University College Cork.

He was the principal solicitor in Sullivan Waters and Co Solicitors until he was appointed a judge by the Government in September 2016.