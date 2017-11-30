Josephine Mullarkey née Fleming, Holy Cross Gardens and late of St. Brendan’s Terrace, Killarney

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney this evening (Thursday Nov 30th) from 5.00 pm to 6.30 pm. Removal at 6.30 pm this evening to St Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30am, cremation afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Cork. No flowers by request.
Latest News
Dromid Manager Sees Mallow As An Advantage To Knocknagree
Dromid Pearses have an injury - free squad ahead of Sunday's AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship Final with Knocknagree. Apart from a few bumps...
Court hears man drove on main Kerry to Limerick road at 200 kilometres per...
A man who drove at 200 kilometres per hour on the main Castleisland to Limerick road while trying to evade Gardai will be sentenced...
79 clubs and organisations in Kerry receive 1.86 million in funding under 2017 Sports...
79 clubs and organisations in Kerry have received 1.86 million in funding. Grants under 2017 Sports Capital Programme are being announced this morning by Minister...
Local Basketball Fixtures Results
Lee Strand U16 Division 2 Boys: Kenmare Kestrels 47 St Annes 51 U14 Division 1 Boys TK Killarney Cougars 44 KCYMS 20 U14 Division 2...
Court hears publican sold drugs to help keep Tralee bar open
A court has heard how a publican sold drugs to help keep a Tralee bar open. 49-year-old John Wynne of The Osbourne, Edward Street, Tralee...
Latest Sports
Dromid Manager Sees Mallow As An Advantage To Knocknagree
Dromid Pearses have an injury - free squad ahead of Sunday's AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship Final with Knocknagree. Apart from a few bumps...
Local Basketball Fixtures Results
Lee Strand U16 Division 2 Boys: Kenmare Kestrels 47 St Annes 51 U14 Division 1 Boys TK Killarney Cougars 44 KCYMS 20 U14 Division 2...
Local Badminton Results / Fixtures
Suit Select Mens League Div 1&2 Castleisland 7 Listowel 2 Suit select ladies league Div 1&2 Killarney 3 Castleisland 5 Agri Auto parts ladies League...