Josephine Mullarkey née Fleming, Holy Cross Gardens and late of St. Brendan’s Terrace, Killarney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney this evening (Thursday Nov 30th) from 5.00 pm to 6.30 pm. Removal at 6.30 pm this evening to St Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30am, cremation afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Cork. No flowers by request.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR