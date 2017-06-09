Joseph Kennedy, Anagap, Annascaul

Reposing at O’ Connors funeral Home, Dingle tomorrow Saturday from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to Sacred Heart church, Annascaul. Requiem Mass will take place on Sunday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Ballinclár Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to West Kerry Community Hospital.
