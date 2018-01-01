Joseph ‘Josie’ Lyne, Tiernaboul, Killarney and late of Cleaney, Killarney

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Tuesday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to The Word of Victory Church, Tiernaboul, Killarney. Funeral Service on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

