reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Tuesday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to The Word of Victory Church, Tiernaboul, Killarney. Funeral Service on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.
Latest News
N86 roadworks at Lispole and Camp on track for 2018 completion
It's hoped the extensive road works, currently underway on the Dingle Tralee N86 route at Lispole will be substantially completed by June of next...
Kerry Fire Service cost over €5 million to run in 2017
Kerry County Council spent over five million euro on running the Fire Service in 2017. The figures from January to the end of November, show...
Joseph ‘Josie’ Lyne, Tiernaboul, Killarney and late of Cleaney, Killarney
Patrick J O’Connor, Inch, Killcummin, Killarney
reposing at his family home, Inch, Kilcummin, Killarney on Tuesday from 2 to 8pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin on...
Beaufort New Year’s Road Race Report
The annual Beaufort New Year’s Road Race took place earlier. Tom O’Donoghue reports
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Leinster defeated Connacht 21-18 in a tight Guinness PRO14 derby. The visitors led 13-11 at the break, with Finlay Bealham crossing over to cancel out...
Kerry Golf News & Results
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links An Chéad Bhuille Mór / Captain’s Drive in (Paddy, Áine, Liam & Michelle) 12 Hole 3 Person Competition 1. Michael Connole (12) Ann...