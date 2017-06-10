reposing at O Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Saturday from 5 to 6.45pm. Requiem mass in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney on Sunday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney
Joseph Gamble, Moyderwell, Tralee, Ballyspillane, Killarney and formerly of Ballycastle, Co. Antrim
RUGBYThe British and Irish Lions are back on track on their tour of New Zealand - after an impressive victory over the Crusaders.Owen Farrell...
GAELIC GAMESDiarmuid Connolly has opted not to appeal against his 12-week suspension.The Dublin forward received the ban for laying his hands on...
County Senior Football League Continues Tonight
Games at 7.30 unless statedDiv 1 Rathmore V Kerins O'Rahilly's 5:00 Glenbeigh-Glencar V Templenoe Milltown/Castlemaine V Dingle Dr Crokes V Castleisland Desmonds Austin Stacks V...
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
County Senior Hurling LeagueDiv 1 Ballyduff 3-6 Crotta O'Neill's 1-8 Kilmoyley V Ballyheigue 7:30
County Senior Football League Continues Tonight
