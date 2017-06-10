Joseph Gamble, Moyderwell, Tralee, Ballyspillane, Killarney and formerly of Ballycastle, Co. Antrim

reposing at O Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Saturday from 5 to 6.45pm. Requiem mass in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney on Sunday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney

