Reposing at his sister Madeline’s home at 27 Liosdara, Oakpark, Tralee this evening (Fri 27th April) from 5pm to 7pm. Reposing tomorrow Saturday at the Gleasure Funeral Home from 12pm to 1pm with prayers at 1pm, followed by interment in Old Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Tralee Circuit Court hears partially collapsed lung injury may have been caused by kicking...
Tralee Circuit Court has heard a partially collapsed lung injury may have been inflicted by a kick or a punch, and not necessarily from...
Friday Local GAA Fixtures + Results
Thursday evening result MD O'Sheas Killarney East Kerry Region U16 Football League Kilcummin 2-05 Listry-Keel 2-18 Friday evening fixtures Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Intermediate Hurling League Friday 27/04/2018 Ladys Walk...
Morning Sports Update
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger's was left frustrated after his side failed to take control of their Europa League semi-final with Atletico Madrid. They dominated the...
Joseph Doyle, Oakpark, Tralee & Dublin.
Reposing at his sister Madeline's home at 27 Liosdara, Oakpark, Tralee this evening (Fri 27th April) from 5pm to 7pm. Reposing tomorrow Saturday at...
Around half of Kerry Post Offices offered closure deal
Around half of the post offices in Kerry have been sent letters offering them a deal in return for closing. 1,140 post offices are currently...
Latest Sports
Friday Local GAA Fixtures + Results
Thursday evening result MD O'Sheas Killarney East Kerry Region U16 Football League Kilcummin 2-05 Listry-Keel 2-18 Friday evening fixtures Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Intermediate Hurling League Friday 27/04/2018 Ladys Walk...
Morning Sports Update
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger's was left frustrated after his side failed to take control of their Europa League semi-final with Atletico Madrid. They dominated the...
Thursday Evening Sports Update
RACING The first grade one on day three of the Punchestown Festival has gone to Faugheen, trained by Willie Mullins. The veteran came home under the...