Johnny Sugrue, lissivane West & Ashborough Lodge, Nursing Home, Milltown.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine on Monday evening from 5.30pm – 7pm followed by removal to The Church of The Immaculate Conception Listry.  Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11 o’ clock.  Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.

