Johnny O’Donoghue, Coom Letter & formerly of Renard South, Cahersiveen

Waking at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen this evening (Thurs Feb 15th) from 7pm to 9pm and tomorrow Friday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen arriving at 8.15pm. Funeral mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Chill Fhaolain.
Michael Lawlee, Ballygologue Park and late of Church Street, Listowel
reposing at O'Carroll's Funeral home, Listowel on Friday from 4 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Listowel. Requiem mass on Saturday...
Brexit to impact every aspect of agriculture in Kerry – in particular cheese and...
Brexit will impact every aspect of agriculture in Kerry - in particular the cheese and beef industry. That's according to Chair of the IFA in...
No to TV Pay Per View Model to Watch GAA – February 15th, 2018
Former Wexford hurler, Diarmuid Lyng, spoke to Jerry about the online campaign he’s helped launch against the pay-per-view model. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_02_15_gaa.mp3
Ballyheigue’s Shadow Sea Land That Inspired WB Yeats – February 15th, 2018
Diarmuid Kearney spoke to local historian, Brian McMahon, about the wonderful myths and legends of Ballyheigue. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_02_15_BHF.mp3
Catherine O’Brien, Ballsbridge, Dublin and formerly of Islandmore, Clonkeen, Killarney
reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral place, Killarney on Friday from 5.30 to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Agatha's Church, Glenflesk, Killarney. Requiem...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
GAA Kildare will minus 2 players for Sunday's Allianz Hurling League Division 2 ''A'' Round 3 game with Kerry. Both Cian Forde and Mark Grace are...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBY Iain Henderson appears to have picked up an injury ahead of Ireland's Six Nations match against Wales. The Ulster lock was replaced at half time...
Community Games Weekend Preview
The action this weekend is on Saturday and Sunday with Boys and Girls U13 Indoor soccer taking place in Duagh and Miltown. With the details,...