Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday (May13th), from 4pm – 6pm, followed by removal at 6pm to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.
Latest News
Body found in Killarney
A body has been recovered in Killarney. Gardaí confirmed the discovery within the past hour.
County Juvenile Athletics
Tom O'Donoghue reports on day 1 of the County Juvenile Athletics Championships Report 1 Report 2
Johnny O’Brien, Pinewood Estate, Killarney & late of Kanturk, Co.Cork.
Majority of tourism businesses on WAW reporting positive start to the season
The majority of tourism businesses on the Wild Atlantic Way are reporting a positive start to the season. The Fáilte Ireland Barometer shows that 78%...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
There's a rain delay in Malahide where Ireland's cricketers have had an impressive start to their inaugral test match . 2 wickets each from Boyd...