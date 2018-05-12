Johnny O’Brien, Pinewood Estate, Killarney & late of Kanturk, Co.Cork.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday (May13th), from 4pm – 6pm, followed by removal at 6pm to St. Mary’s Cathedral.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

