Johnny Buckley Rules Himself Out Of Kerry 2018 Championship Panel

Johnny Buckley has ruled himself out of the Kerry football panel for their Championship campaign.

The Dr. Crokes midfielder informed the Kingdom management that increased work commitments would limit his involvement.

Eamonn Fitzmaurice has left the door open for Buckley to return when circumstances allow.





Kerry begin their campaign on Sunday week with a semi-final against Clare.

Radio Kerry GAA analyst, Tim Moynihan says Johnny Buckley’s experience will be a big loss to the Kerry panel.

Tim Moynihan says the decision by Johnny Buckley to take time out shows how difficult it is for self-employed people to give their time to inter-county football.