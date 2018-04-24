Johnie Sheehan, Knockbrack, Banteer, Co. Cork

Reposing at McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Banteer on Wednesday from 6:30pm – followed by removal at 8pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Millstreet. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Millstreet. Enquiries to McCarthy’s Funeral Home

