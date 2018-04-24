Johnie Sheehan, Knockbrack, Banteer, Co. Cork

Reposing at McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Banteer on Wednesday from 6:30pm – followed by removal at 8pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Millstreet. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Millstreet. Enquiries to McCarthy’s Funeral Home
Angela Corkery, née Quirke, Farranmanagh, Milltown
Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Castlemaine tomorrow Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7:15pm. Followed by removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Milltown. Requiem Mass...
The Legal Lowdown with Miriam McGillycuddy – April 24th, 2018
Solicitor and law lecturer, Miriam McGillycuddy answered listeners queries about a variety of issues. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/legallow_24.mp3
RTE’s desire to phase out Aertel – April 24th, 2018
Kildare North FF TD, James Lawless is the vice chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Communications, Climate Change and the Environment – she spoke...
Man lost teeth costing thousands to repair when hit by jogger in Tralee –...
Carmel tells how her husband was struck in the mouth by a jogger in Tralee. The impact caused her husband to lose several teeth...
Fire at Holy Cross Church Kenmare – April 24th, 2018
Billy Bevan, who’s been involved with the Church down through the years, and was also station officer at Kenmare Fire Station for 23 years,...
Kerry To Host Racquetball’s All Ireland Singles and Doubles For The First Time
Racquetball’s All Ireland Singles and Doubles are to take place in Kerry for the first time. They’re on this Saturday and Sunday from 9 o’clock...
Kerry Badminton News
The Kerry Juvenile Board will hold their AGM in the River Island hotel Castleisland at 7.30 this evening. All clubs are asked to attend....
RUGBY Leinster have announced that captain Isa Nacewa and hooker Richardt Strauss will retire at the end of the season. The 35 year old Fijian international...