John Walsh, Larha, Asdee.

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Sunday (March, 11th), from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Asdee. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (March, 12th), at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery, Ballybunion. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Cois Abhann Day Centre, Listowel. (Collection box will be in place.)