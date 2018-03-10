Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Sunday (March, 11th), from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Asdee. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (March, 12th), at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery, Ballybunion. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Cois Abhann Day Centre, Listowel. (Collection box will be in place.)
John Walsh, Larha, Asdee.
INMO says members struggling in Storm Emma backlog
Nurses say hospitals around the country are drowning in the backlog from Storm Emma. The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation say their members are struggling...
Registration for Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle now open
10 thousand cyclists are expected to pedal 175 kilometres for this summer's Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle. It'll take place on the 7th of July,...
Saturday Local Basketball Fixtures Results
Senior Men's Division 2: St Josephs 53, St Marys 63 Senior Women's Division 1, Tralee Imperials v Glenbeigh Falcons , Conceded by Glenbeigh Falcons Lee Strand...
Morning Sports Update
RUGBY Sean O'Brien has been dealt a blow in his bid to make Ireland's final game of the Six Nations next weekend. The flanker was...
Kerry Football And Hurling Teams Are Announced
There are 3 changes on the Kerry football team for Sunday's Allianz Football League clash with Dublin. Shane Murphy, Adrian Spillane and Kevin McCarthy replace...