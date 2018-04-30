John Victor Boyle, Brackhill, Castlemaine

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at his residence on Tuesday Evening from 5 to 8pm. Funeral Service on Wednesday in St. Cartach’s Church of Ireland, Kiltallagh, Castlemaine at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in The Adjoining Cemetery. House private before 5pm on Tuesday please. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired to The Irish Guide Dogs Association.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR