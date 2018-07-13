John T. Murphy, Barraduff Village, Headford, Killarney.

Reposing at the family funeral home, Barraduff on (Saturday, July 14th,) from 6pm – 8.30pm, followed by removal at 8.30pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Barraduff. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilquane Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to Palliative Care , University Hospital, Kerry.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Kerry Minister says attendance at Orange Order parade necessary for building bridges
Minister of State for Tourism and Kerry TD, Brendan Griffin is defending his attendance at an Orange Order parade in Belfast yesterday. Kilkenny Fianna Fail...
Valentia Island marks 160th anniversary of first cable message sent across the Atlantic
A day of celebrations is taking place in Valentia Island today, to mark the 160th anniversary of the first cable message sent across the...
Those affected by closure of Tralee holiday company urged to contact regulatory body
Anyone affected by the closure of a Tralee-based holiday company is being urged to contact a regulatory body. Premier Irish Golf Tours Limited, trading as...
Kerry farmers struggling with drought advised to do cashflow and winter fodder budgets
A Kerry agricultural advisory service is urging farmers to do cashflow and winter fodder budgets as the drought continues. The lack of rain has impacted...
An Post issues warning to holiday home owners in Kerry without TV licences
An Post has issued a warning to holiday home and caravan owners in Kerry that if they have a television on the property they...
Latest Sports
Kerry Name Team For All-Ireland Hurling 1/4 Final
Kerry have revealed their team to take on Kildare tomorrow in the Bord Gais Energy All-Ireland U21B Hurling Championship. That ¼ Final is to throw-in...
Philip O’Brien The New Racing Manager Of Killarney Race Company
Philip O’Brien is the new Racing Manager of Killarney Race Company. An Equine Science graduate from the University of Limerick and an established horse trainer,...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER The Bray Wanderers squad have confirmed they have voted in favour of strike action. The players say that is has been seven weeks since...