John T. Murphy, Barraduff Village, Headford, Killarney.

Reposing at the family funeral home, Barraduff on (Saturday, July 14th,) from 6pm – 8.30pm, followed by removal at 8.30pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Barraduff. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilquane Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to Palliative Care , University Hospital, Kerry.