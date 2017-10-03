Waking at his residence today (Tues) and tomorrow Wed from 4pm to 10pm. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Knightstown for requiem mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cill Mór Cemetery, Valentia Island.
John Shanahan, Farranreigh, Valentia Island.
Shelia Carmody née Kennelly, Glashnacree, Lyrecrompane, Listowel.
Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm with removal at 8pm to The Church of the Sacred Heart,...
Byrnes Spar shops in Tralee win National Q Mark Awards
Byrnes Spar shops in Caherslee and Oakpark in Tralee have won two national awards. They were honoured for Hygiene and Food Safety at The National...
Goulding And Galvin Count Down To This Weekend’s County Senior Hurling Final
Ballyduff’s Jack Goulding says the atmosphere is different on Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Hurling Championship Final day. Ballyduff this Sunday bid to regain the title,...
Kerry’s Shane Conway Named All-Ireland U21 ‘B’ Hurler Of The Year
Kerry’s Shane Conway is the Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland U21 ‘B’ Hurler of the Year. The Kingdom forward gets the accolade following his display in...
Lunchtime Sports Update
