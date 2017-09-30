John (Séan) Murphy, Farnes, Castlemaine.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine Sunday (Oct.1st) from 4.30pm – 7.30pm, followed by removal to St. Gobnait’s Church, Keel. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12noon. Burial afterwards in The Adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Palliative Care.
