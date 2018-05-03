John ‘Sean’ Horgan, Upper Athea, Athea, Co. Limerick and formerly of Listowel

reposing at Finucane’s Funeral Home, Athea on Thursday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to the Parish Church, Athea. Requiem mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.

