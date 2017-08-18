reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin on Saturday evening from 4.30 to 6.30pm. Requiem mass in St. James’s Church, Killorglin on Sunday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery.
John Sean Foley, Coolbane, Killorglin
Kerry Has Its First Medal At All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships
Kerry has its first medal at the All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships. From Donegal, reporting is Mary B Teahan
Venue Confirmed For Kerry’s Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Semi-Final
The venue has been confirmed for Kerry’s TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final. The Kingdom are to play Dublin in Semple Stadium, Thurles at...
Kerry Lady Going For Glory At AFL International Cup Grand Final
The women's Irish Aussie Rules team, the Alfa Irish Banshees, will tomorrow morning contest the 2017 AFL International Cup Grand Final. Kerry’s Laura Flannery and...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Liverpool have rejected a third bid from Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho. The offer is believed to have been in excess of 120-million Euro for...
