John Scott, Crawley, West Sussex, England & formerly of Scott’s Hotel, Killarney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Memorial mass to take place in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Ballyhar tomorrow Wednesday at 6.30pm.  Cremation has taken place in Crawley, England.  Enquiries to Sheehan’s Undertakers Farranfore.

