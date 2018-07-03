John Roche, Mountain Close, Balloonagh Estate, Tralee & formerly of Kevin Barry Villas, Tralee

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday from 4:15pm to 6:15pm. Funeral arriving at St. John’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to The Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry care of the Gleasure Funeral Home.

