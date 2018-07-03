Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday from 4:15pm to 6:15pm. Funeral arriving at St. John’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to The Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry care of the Gleasure Funeral Home.
175 new jobs to be created in mid Kerry
The positions are to come on stream at Fexco in Killorglin over the next three years. Fexco, which has its headquarters in Killorglin, was founded...
North Kerry U14 Football League in association with McElligott Oil Asdee Div 1 Ballyduff 5-12 Listowel Emmet’s 3-11 Moyvane 5-13 Ballydonoghue 2-4 Div 2 Bally Asdee 1-8 Tarbert 4-12 Beale...
SOCCER A breakaway goal finished by Nacer Chadli in the fourth minute of added time saw Belgium set up a World Cup quarter final with...
John Roche, Mountain Close, Balloonagh Estate, Tralee & formerly of Kevin Barry Villas, Tralee
INMO to hold lunchtime protest at University Hospital Kerry
Members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation are staging a lunchtime protest outside University Hospital Kerry today. The union, is holding the protest from...
Kerry Golf News & Results
Ross On July 1st we held the Frank Doran Backstakes Classic Open SS competition . The winners were 1st......Alan...