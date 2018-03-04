John Quirke, Stack’s Villas, Tralee & Late of Tralee UDC.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (March, 5th), from 6pm – 8pm, followed by removal at 8pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church.  Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in New Rath,Cemetery.   Donations in Lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.

