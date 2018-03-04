John Quirke, Stack’s Villas, Tralee & Late of Tralee UDC.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (March, 5th), from 6pm – 8pm, followed by removal at 8pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in New Rath,Cemetery. Donations in Lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.
Latest News
HSE says disruption caused by severe weather may have a knock-on effect for the...
The HSE says that most services are either now running as normal or will be fully restored very shortly in Kerry and Cork. However, the...
Water to be temporarily suspended in the greater Brosna area to conserve the water...
In order to conserve the water supply to the greater Brosna area, the supply will be temporarily suspended in the area from 8pm tonight...
Feasibility study to be undertaken on the provision of footpath to link Kenmare estate...
A feasibility study will be undertaken on the provision of a footpath to link a Kenmare estate with the town centre. Kerry County Council says...
The VAR Debate Continues
FIFA president Gianni Infantino says he wants Video Assistant Referees at the World Cup in Russia - after the rule-makers approved the system permanently. The...
Latest Sports
The VAR Debate Continues
FIFA president Gianni Infantino says he wants Video Assistant Referees at the World Cup in Russia - after the rule-makers approved the system permanently. The...
Cheltenham Festival Build-Up Continues
Cheltenham 2018 is fast approaching. The Festival begins on Tuesday week. Justin O'Hanlon of the Racing Post