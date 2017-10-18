John Pigott, Lohar, Waterville & Wexford.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Arriving at 8pm this evening to The Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen.  Requiem mass on Thursday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahersiveen.  Family Flowers only please donations if desired to Cancer Research.  Enquiries to Lynch’s Undertakers Valentia.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR