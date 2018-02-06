John Paul Enright, Late of London and Gortcrissane, Listowel

Reposing at O’ Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel at 11:30am.Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel
Latest News
Kerry v Carlow – Allianz Hurling League Rd.2
Commentary by Mike O' Halloran and Timmy Sheehan. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/03-Feb-2018_CvsK.mp3
Kerry v Mayo – Allianz League – February 3rd, 2018
Commentary by Gary O Sullivan and Ambrose O'Donovan http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/03-Feb-2018_KvsM.mp3
TDs being blamed for failing North Kerry roads
Some of the county's TDs are being blamed for the condition of North Kerry roads. That's according to Listowel Fine Gael Cllr Mike Kennelly who...
Local authority says residents along sections of Kerry/Cork border have had to endure poor...
Cork County Council says that residents living along a section of the Kerry/Cork border have had to endure unsatisfactory road conditions for 16 months. The...
Kerry ‘very much down the list’ in terms of rail routes in peril of...
Kerry is a key route 'very much down the list' in terms of rail routes which may be considered for closure in the future. That's...
Latest Sports
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Carlo Ancelotti and Luis Enrique are said to be in the running to replace Antonio Conte as the Chelsea manager. Conte is thought to...
Ireland Squad Selection For Kerry Soccer Star
Kerry’s Aoife Horgan has been included in the Republic Of Ireland U15 squad for this season’s International series. The Listowel Celtic player and her team-mates...
IT Tralee Bidding For Sigerson Cup Semi-Final Spot
IT Tralee will look to make home advantage count tonight in the Sigerson Cup. They face a ¼ Final tie against DIT, and it’s not...