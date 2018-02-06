John Paul Enright, Late of London and Gortcrissane, Listowel

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’ Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel at 11:30am.Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR